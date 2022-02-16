STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand records highest inflation rate in urban areas in the country, reveals NSSO report

Published: 16th February 2022 10:40 PM

Vegetables, inflation

Representational Image (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: in urban areas of Uttarakhand has been recorded 7.62%, highest in the country, revealed a recent report released by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). 

However, in rural areas of the hill state inflation rate is 5.71% Inflation has been one of the major issues in just concluded assembly polls in Uttarakhand. 

Commenting on the issue, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said, "The data of the center itself confirms how bad are the people of the state as well as the country are hit by the inflation. Common people are bearing the burn of policies of the Bhartiya Janta Party government."

Over all ranking of the hill state in terms of inflation is eight with 6.38%.  Haryana tops the list in the country with inflation rate of 7.23%.

The data indicates that the inflation rate is highest in Haryana with 7.23% inflation rate followed by West Bengal (7.11%), Jammu and Kashmir (6.74%), Telangana and Himachal recorded the inflation rate of 6.72%, Uttar Pradesh (6.71%), Madhya Pradesh (6.52%), Maharashtra (6.47%), Uttarakhand (6.38%), Karnataka (6.20%) and Jharkhand (6.19%). 

Meanwhile, Election Commission of India released the final voting percentage of Uttarakhand which stood 65.37%. the voting for 70 state assembly seats across 13 districts concluded on February 14 in the hill state. 

Highest voting percentage was recorded in Haridwar district with 74.77% followed by, Udham Singh Nagar (72.27%), Uttarkashi (68.48%), Nainital (66.35%), Rudraprayag (63.16%), Dehradun (63.16%), Bageshwar (63%), Champawat (62.66%), Chamoli (62.38%), Pithoragarh (60.88%), Tehri (56.34%), Pauri (54.97%) and Almora (53.71%). 

