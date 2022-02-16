STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wear hijab in madrassas and at home, not in schools, colleges, it won't be tolerated: Pragya Thakur

The Lok Sabha member from Bhopal also said that Hindus worship women and don't see them in evil manner. Thakur was speaking at a function in a temple in Barkheda Pathani area here.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Amid a row over hijab in Karnataka, BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday said headscarves will not be tolerated if they are worn in educational institutions other than madrassas.

Thakur was speaking at a function in a temple in Barkheda Pathani area here.

"You have madrassas. We have nothing to do if you wear hijab or apply khijab (hair colour) there (in madrassas). You wear the attire required there and follow their discipline. But if you distort the knowledge and discipline of schools and colleges in the country and start wearing hijab and applying khijab then it will not be tolerated," she said.

The disciples of 'gurukul' (traditional Hindu educational institutions) wear 'bhagwa' (saffron) attire, but when such students go to other schools, they wear the school uniform and follow the discipline of the educational institutions, she added.

Thakur said that khijab is used for hiding the greying hair, while hijab is meant to cover faces. "Hijab is a purdah. Purdah should be (used) against those who see you with evil eyes. But it is certain that Hindus don't see them with evil eyes as they worship women," she said.

In 'sanatan dharma', the place where women are not revered is like a crematorium, Thakur said while chanting a 'shloka' (verse). "You should wear hijab in your homes," she added while citing the marriage customs among Muslims.

