STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Worry for ruling BJP? Record polling in Goa’s mining belt

Over two lakh people depended on mining and related works in the coastal state. The area had witnessed a lull in economic activities due to the ban.

Published: 16th February 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Reopening of mines has been a major election issue in the state. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

PANAJI:  Constituencies located in the mining belt of Goa witnessed highest voter turnout in the Assembly elections held on Monday. 

According to the Election Commission data, constituencies in the mining region reported more than 80% polling while the overall figure for the state was 78.94% — 79.84% in North Goa and 78.15 % in South Goa.

There is a perceptible anger against the ruling BJP among voters in the mining belt as it couldn’t restart mining. Over two lakh people depended on mining and related works in the coastal state. The area had witnessed a lull in economic activities due to the ban.

All seats in the mining region are currently represented by BJP MLAs.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant’s constituency, Sanquelim, witnessed the highest polling of 89.64% in Goa. 

According to Kishor Naik Gawankar, editor of Goamantak Varta, people in the mining belt are agitated against the incumbent government for not reopening the mines. 

“People have shown their anger by coming out to vote in large numbers. There are many families who are debt-ridden due to the closure of mines. Besides, the families of jobless mine workers are suffering financially. It will be interesting to see whether the higher voting percentage will hurt the BJP or it still manages to garner the people’s support,” Gavankar said.

Goa Congress president Girish Chondankar said the Supreme Court had not banned legal mining yet the BJP government failed to resume mining.

“Congress party has promised to restart mining activities, therefore people in this particular area came out in large numbers to ouster the BJP from power,” he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022 Goa Assembly Elections 2022 Goa Assembly Elections
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp