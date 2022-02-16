STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Yet another conspiracy': Nitish aide accuses Delhi Police of insulting emperor Asoka

The JD(U) parliamentary board chief shared a news item about the Delhi Police decision on his Twitter handle and sought the intervention of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published: 16th February 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The move by Delhi Police to replace Asoka pillar with the India Gate as its logo is "yet another conspiracy" to demean the legendary Maurya emperor, senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha alleged on Wednesday.

A key political aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha has been in the headlines for aggressive posturing on alleged denigration of the legendary ruler of Magadh, who is seen as an OBC icon as his grandfather Chandragupta, the founder of Maurya dynasty, was born in a family of poor shepherds.

The JD(U) parliamentary board chief shared a news item about the Delhi Police decision on his Twitter handle and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Notably, the Delhi Police reports to the Union Ministry for Home Affairs.

"This is yet another conspiracy to erase Asoka the Great from history," Kushwaha, a former Union minister, tweeted in Hindi, tagging Modi and Shah.

Earlier, last month, Kushwaha had kept political temperature high by relentless attacks on playwright Daya Prakash Sinha after he was chosen for Sahitya Akademi Award.

Taking strong exception to Sinha's contention that Asoka, extolled as an upholder of religious pluralism, shared many similarities with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, who ruled many centuries later and is perceived to have been a bigot.

Kushwaha's allegation that Sinha had links with the BJP irked the saffron party and its Bihar unit chief lodged a complaint against the dramatist in a bid to refute the JD(U) leader's charge.

Kushwaha, who last year merged his RLSP with JD(U) and whose return to the party is seen as Nitish Kumar's attempt to maintain his grip over Kurmi-Koeri vote base, seems to have chosen to keep the pot boiling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Nitish Kumar Upendra Kushwaha Asoka pillar India Gate Emperor Ashoka
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp