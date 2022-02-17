STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Left Front, now Bengal BJP to move SEC over 'Duare Sarkar' camps

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party will take up the issue with the State Election Commission soon though whether the SEC will act on the complaint is not known.

Published: 17th February 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP's West Bengal unit on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of flouting the model Code of Conduct by organising 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) camps as the date for elections to 108 municipalities across the state has been announced.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party will take up the issue with the State Election Commission soon though whether the SEC will act on the complaint is not known.

The ruling Trinamool Congress asserted that the camps are part of an administrative move which had nothing to do with the municipal election.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set a new benchmark. The state makes declarations that will benefit the public and the meeting is telecast live on channels. Her government issues ads on front pages announcing the Duare Sarkar project even as electioneering is in progress," Bhattacharya told reporters.

He wondered whether there is any point in issuing the model code of conduct.

"We will be taking up the matter with the SEC soon, though we are not sure about its response," Bhattacharya said.

Polls to the civic bodies will be held on February 27.

He claimed that said the BJP was fighting against three odds- the TMC, state police and the SEC.

Reacting to the allegation, TMC Deputy Chief Whip in the Assembly Tapas Roy said ongoing projects cannot be stopped.

"The BJP doesn't know the Constitution. They are busy with levelling one accusation after another," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mamata Banerjee Duare Sarkar
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp