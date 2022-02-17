STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biplab Deb to join BJP's campaign trail in Manipur on Friday

Earlier, BJP's Tripura unit president Manik Saha campaigned for the party in the poll-bound state.

Published: 17th February 2022 03:35 PM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | Sovi Vidyadharan)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would hit the BJP's campaign trail in Manipur on Friday.

Deb, who is currently in Delhi, is scheduled to campaign for the party in Manipur and return on Saturday, a BJP leader in Agartala said.

"The chief minister will address a few rallies and take part in roadshows in Manipur," the party leader said on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, an MP from Tripura, has been extensively campaigning for the party in poll-bound Manipur for the past two weeks, he said.

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The votes will be counted on March 10.

TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb Manipur BJP Tripur CM Manipur Campaign Polls
