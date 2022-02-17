STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death of boy during clash of two communities: Jharkhand police to take action against 100 people for sharing fake video

A 17-year-old boy, Rupesh Kumar Pandey, was killed at Barhi on February 6 in a clash during the immersion procession of the idol of goddess Saraswati resulting in communal tension.

By PTI

HAZARIBAG: Legal action has been taken against over 100 people for spreading a "fake video" on social media linking it to the recent killing of a boy in a clash between members of two communities at Barhi in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, a police official said on Wednesday.

On examination, it was found that the purported video was made by combining two clips - one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Paraguay, Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe said.

"We have taken legal action against over 100 people for making the video viral on various social media platforms, linking it to the incident at Barhi police station. That video is fake," Chouthe said.

A statement from Hazaribag police said that the video has no connection with the incident in Barhi as it occured in the evening, while the viral clip shows incidents happening during the day.

"An appeal is made to all to avoid making such fake videos viral, so that there is no confusion among the people and communal harmony is maintained," the statement said.

A 17-year-old boy, Rupesh Kumar Pandey, was killed at Barhi on February 6 in a clash during the immersion procession of the idol of goddess Saraswati resulting in communal tension in the area.

The administration claimed that the boy was killed because of personal enmity.

The Opposition BJP and family members of the deceased are demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

