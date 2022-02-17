STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dhankhar urges Mamata to provide information sought at earliest

"CM has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate."

Published: 17th February 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide information sought by him on various issues at the earliest.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government, claimed that his queries have not been responded to. He had on February 15 urged Banerjee to visit him at Raj Bhavan during the week ahead to discuss several issues to avert a "constitutional stalemate".

The governor, however, said that he has not received any response from her so far.

"Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert."

"Impressed upon Hon'ble CM Mamata Banerjee that 'Dialogue, discussion and deliberation, particularly amongst constitutional functionaries, like the Chief Minister and the Governor, are quintessential to democracy and inseparable part of constitutional governance'," he said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Dhankhar urged Banerjee to respond to all issues flagged thus far by him at the earliest.

"There has been no response, now for long, to issues legitimately flagged," he said in a letter to Banerjee dated February 15, a copy of which was attached to the tweet.

He said it was the chief minister's constitutional duty under Article 167 to impart information to the governor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Jagadeep Dhankhar
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp