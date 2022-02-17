STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Harish Rawat building castles in air even before Uttarakhand poll verdict: BJP

Though the Congress made Rawat its poll campaign head for Uttarakhand, it did not declare him its chief ministerial candidate.

Published: 17th February 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The BJP hit back at Congress leader Harish Rawat for his recent remark that he would either be chief minister or sit at home, saying he does not have the patience to wait for the poll verdict and is building castles in the air.

"His impatience shows he entered the poll battle just to grab the chief minister's chair and has nothing to do with public concerns," state BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

The Congress' "greed for power" has reached such a level that the fight for the chief minister's post has begun in the party even when the poll verdict is still sealed in the EVMs, he said.

"Even before the poll verdict is out, Rawat has begun to build castles in the air," Chauhan added.

Though the Congress made Rawat its poll campaign head for Uttarakhand, it did not declare him its chief ministerial candidate.

Rawat's chief ministerial ambition, however, is not hidden from anyone.

He recently told a TV channel that he would "either be chief minister or sit at home".

On Rawat's remark, former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh said the choice of the chief minister is the prerogative of the party high command, and its decision will be accepted by all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rawat BJP Congress Uttarakhand Elections Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Polls 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp