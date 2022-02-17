STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana police registers case against truck driver in Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's death case

Sidhu had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at the Delhi borders.

Published: 17th February 2022 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Deep Sidhu

Deep Sidhu (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SONIPAT: The Haryana Police has registered a case against the truck driver involved in the accident in which Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died, officials said on Wednesday The 37-year-old actor, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died Tuesday evening after his SUV hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Sonipat district.

He was travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda, around 25 km from Singhu border, the epicentre of last year's farmers' protest against farm laws.

On the complaint of Deep Sidhu's brother Maneep, a case has been registered against the truck driver for alleged rash and negligent driving, police said. Officials said the driver has been identified and would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Deep Sidhu's body was handed over to his relatives after post mortem at the civil hospital here. The entire process was videographed. The body was cremated in a Ludhiana village in Punjab in the evening.

Sidhu had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at the Delhi borders.

He was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail. The actor, who hailed from Punjab's Muktsar district, was reportedly present at the Red Fort when a religious flag and a farmer flag were put at the flagpole at the historic monument.

Following a massive outrage, Sidhu had then defended the protester's action, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the 'Nishan Sahib' as a symbolic protest.

The 'Nishan Sahib', a symbol of the Sikh religion, is seen at all gurdwara complexes. At that time, Sidhu was accused by farm bodies of trying to defame their agitation and termed a "traitor". He had hit out at farm leaders for allegedly spreading propaganda and hatred against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deep Sidhu
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp