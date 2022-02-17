Helmet to be must for kids on two-wheelers, say new rules from Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Children below the age of four must wear helmets and a safety vest while travelling on two-wheelers, as per the new rules notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Wednesday.

The new rules limit the speed of two-wheelers carrying a child below the age of four to 40 km/hr. Also, children must wear a safety vest that securely attaches them to the driver.

“A feature by which this is achieved is by attaching the straps to the back of the vest and crossing the straps over the vest so that two large crossing-over loops are formed that pass between the legs of the passenger and child sits on the seat of the two-wheeler,” the ministry said in a statement.

The new rules will come into force one year from the date of publication of the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022.