Manipur polls: BJP pledges scooty for meritorious college girls, laptops for class 12 pass students

GUWAHATI: Replicating the Assam model of freebies, the ruling BJP in election-bound Manipur has promised free scooty for meritorious college-going girls and laptops for meritorious class 12 pass students.

Releasing the manifesto on Thursday, BJP national president JP Nadda said the party was committed to protecting the state’s territorial integrity and preserving its rich cultural heritage and the rights of indigenous people.

Girls from economically weaker and backward sections will be provided with an incentive of Rs 25,000 under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme while all PM Ujjwala beneficiaries will get two free LPG cylinders annually.

The BJP also promised that the monthly pension of all senior citizens in the state would be increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. Similarly, the financial assistance to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum.

“Free of cost accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to all fishermen in the state. Scholarships will be given to the children of small, marginal, and landless farmers pursuing technical education at the graduation and post-graduation levels,” the BJP manifesto reads.

The other promises include the establishment of Manipur Skill University, All India Institute of Medical Science, 100% coverage of Ayushman Bharat, and CMHT (Chief Minister Hakchelgi Tenbang) scheme to provide health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to all eligible beneficiaries.

“Expanding the people-centric initiatives like Go To Village and Go To Hills, doorstep delivery of all central and state government schemes will be introduced. Interest-free loans will be provided to MSMEs for technology up-gradation, capital requirements and to enable better market access,” the BJP promised.

“FO FO” train (Follow Foothills train), a peripheral rail network along the foothills of the state, will be launched to boost tourism and increase allied vocational opportunities. The BJP also promised that the Loktak Mega Eco-tourism project would be undertaken to promote tourism in the state.

Assam’s BJP-headed government gifts a scooty each to all meritorious college-going girls. Also, students excelling in their class 10 board exam get a laptop each. This year, instead of a laptop, they will receive Rs 20,000.