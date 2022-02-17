STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MEA seeks explanation after Singapore PM says most Indian MPs have criminal antecedents

These remarks haven’t gone down well with India. According to reports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Singapore’s envoy to India – Simon Wong – seeking an explanation.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong (File Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, during a debate in Parliament, invoked India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said that at present most Indian MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them.

"Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated," Lee said during a debate on the Committee of Privileges.

These remarks haven’t gone down well with India. According to reports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Singapore’s envoy to India – Simon Wong – seeking an explanation.

Lee during the debate also said that though most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values, but more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change.

Lee made these comments during the debate on the Committee of Privileges’ report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers’ Party lawmaker Raeesah Khan.

“Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too,” the 70-year-old PM said.

He argued that imbued with enormous personal prestige, politicians strive to meet the high expectations of their peoples to build a brave new world and shape a new future for their peoples, and for their countries. But beyond that initial fervour, succeeding generations often find it hard to sustain this momentum and drive.

"The texture of politics changes, respect for politicians declines. After a while, the electorate comes to think this is the norm and you cannot expect better. So, standards get debased, trust is eroded and the country declines further," the Prime Minister said.

