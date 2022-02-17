STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi slams Congress over CM Channi's ' UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark

Channi responded saying his comments were aimed only at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who, he said, was trying to rule the state through the backdoor.

Published: 17th February 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Punjab's Abohar (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Touring poll-bound Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the state's CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his recent remark that people of the state should not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state.

"The Congress has always pitted people of one region against the other. The Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the Congress family (Priyanka Gandhi). Who are they insulting with such statements? People will not spare them for this," the PM said addressing a rally at Abohar.

"Was Sant Ravidas born in Punjab? He was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He (the CM) asked people to not let those from Uttar Pradesh enter Punjab. So, will you turn away Sant Ravidas too? What language do you use?"asked the PM.

Meanwhile, Channi responded saying his comments were aimed only at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who, he said, was trying to rule the state through the backdoor.

Training his guns on Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal over allegations by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas that he supported the Khalistan movement, the PM said that AAP's intentions are far more dangerous than they appear. "If these people have to break the country to get power, then they are ready to do that too. Their agenda and the agenda of Pakistan are not different," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab polls PUnjab elections Punjab Assembly polls Punjab assembly elections Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp