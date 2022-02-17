PM Modi slams Congress over CM Channi's ' UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Touring poll-bound Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the state's CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his recent remark that people of the state should not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state.

"The Congress has always pitted people of one region against the other. The Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the Congress family (Priyanka Gandhi). Who are they insulting with such statements? People will not spare them for this," the PM said addressing a rally at Abohar.

"Was Sant Ravidas born in Punjab? He was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He (the CM) asked people to not let those from Uttar Pradesh enter Punjab. So, will you turn away Sant Ravidas too? What language do you use?"asked the PM.

Meanwhile, Channi responded saying his comments were aimed only at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who, he said, was trying to rule the state through the backdoor.

Training his guns on Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal over allegations by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas that he supported the Khalistan movement, the PM said that AAP's intentions are far more dangerous than they appear. "If these people have to break the country to get power, then they are ready to do that too. Their agenda and the agenda of Pakistan are not different," he said.