PM Modi to launch two additional railway lines in Mumbai built at a cost of Rs 620 crore

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on February 18 and flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.



Sharing this, Rajiv Jain, ADG PR of the railways, said that the two additional rail lines have been built at a cost of Rs 620 crore to ensure smooth movement of long distance trains along with the suburban train traffic in Mumbai.

Jain further said that these new rail tracks will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains. Jain said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate them to the nation through video conferencing.

"The PM, after flagging off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, will speak on the occasion," Jain said.

Elaborating on the project, Jain said that since Kalyan is the main junction of Central Railway, traffic coming from the north and south of the country merge there and move towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).

"Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSMT, two are used for slow local trains and two for fast local, mail, express and goods trains. To segregate suburban and long distance trains, two additional tracks were planned," he said.

In the two additional railway lines, connecting Thane and Diva, a 1.4 km long rail flyover, 3 major bridges and 21 minor bridges have been added.