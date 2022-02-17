STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Purely a political message': MEA on Manmohan's criticism of govt's foreign policy

In his remarks, Singh said, "old friends are constantly alienating from us, while our relations with neighbouring countries are also deteriorating".

Published: 17th February 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's criticism of the government's foreign policy is "purely a political message" not a policy one, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

In a video message delivered in Punjabi ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Singh said the government has proved to be a "complete failure" on the foreign policy front.

The senior Congress leader also alleged that the Chinese soldiers have been occupying "our pious land since the last one year but efforts are being made to suppress this issue".

Asked about Singh's remarks criticising the government on foreign policy, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "From my perspective, this is purely or clearly a political message, not a policy one. So I think from my position here I would not like to get into that."

"As regards to China, the facts of the matter are clear, I don't need to reiterate them. We have been discussing the processes of the conversation with China and how the situation has arisen. I think repeatedly we have said that. On the other issues, as I said, a political message clearly not a policy one, so I don't think I should dwell more into that," he said.

In his remarks, Singh said, "old friends are constantly alienating from us, while our relations with neighbouring countries are also deteriorating".

"I hope that by now the ruling dispensation would have realised that relations between countries do not improve by forcefully embracing leaders, playing on a swing with them or going uninvited to have biryani," he said, in an obvious reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a traditional swing with Chinese president Xi Jinping during the latter's 2014 India visit and his sudden Lahore visit to meet then Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEA Manmohan Singh Foreign Policy Arindam Bagchi
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp