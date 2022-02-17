STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rather than admitting mistakes, BJP govt blaming Nehru for people's problems: Manmohan Singh

He said the government does not have trust in the country's constitution and "institutions are continuously being weakened".

Published: 17th February 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 09:17 AM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the high-octane Assembly elections in Punjab, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday launched a rare attack on the BJP, asking why the Centre keeps blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for the country’s problems despite being in power for the past seven years.

"I firmly believe that the post of Prime Minister has a special dignity, and by blaming the history, one cannot wash off one’s own sins," he said in a video message. The former PM, who is not known for sharp messages, hit out at the BJP-led government for allegedly dividing people to achieve its selfish objectives.

"People are being divided in the name of caste, religion, and region and are made to fight among themselves," he said, while attacking the "fake nationalism" of the current dispensation. "Their nationalism rests on the British policy of ‘divide and rule'," he added.

Singh also targeted the government on the foreign policy front, saying the Chinese soldiers are occupying Indian land. "Chinese soldiers are sitting inside our holy land for the last one year. But efforts are being made to suppress this whole matter," he said.

The former PM also said ties with friendly countries have deteriorated under the current dispensation. "I hope the PM has understood that foreign policy cannot be conducted by forcibly hugging leaders, playing on swings or going for biryani uninvited," he added.

