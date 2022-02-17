Rs 1.12 crore cash stashed in bags siezed in doctor's house in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: In one of the biggest cash seizures by the Vigilance directorate, officials on

Wednesday seized Rs 1.12 crore in cash from Dr Sukant Jena posted at Charichhak community health centre (CHC) in Puri district.

Vigilance officers carried out searches at Jena's duplex in Kalarahanga area on the outskirts of the Capital City after he was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 8,000 bribe from a patient's relatives earlier in the day.

The anti-corruption agency's officers were taken by surprise after finding such huge amount of cash stashed in various bags in Jena's house. They utilised a cash counting machine and currency notes worth over Rs 1 crore were recovered.

Most of the bundles seized are of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination. Sources said Dr Jena allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a woman for her cesarean section surgery and eventually agreed to a sum of Rs 8,000. The woman had developed labour pain but the doctor was adamant not to carry out the operation until he received the bribe money.

Her cousin brother was compelled to give him Rs 5,000 advance to start the surgery, said sources.

Vigilance officers caught Dr Jena red-handed while he was accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 3,000.

The anti-corruption agency's officers are probing whether he has accumulated such a huge amount by collecting bribes from the patients for performing the operations at Charichhak CHC. They are also verifying whether Dr Jena is running a private clinic of his own.

"Searches are continuing to ascertain whether Jena has any other assets. A thorough probe has been launched into the matter," said Vigilance Director YK Jethwa.