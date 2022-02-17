STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Samajwadi Party hits 'century' in first two phases, says Akhilesh

The SP chief asked the people to help in "saving" the UP and promised to work on the socialist principles for which Mulayam Singh Yadav had fought.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that his party has already hit a "century" in the first two phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh and will have enough numbers by the fourth phase to form the government.

In the first two phases of polls in the state, voting was held on the 113 constituencies and 59 seats each will go to polls in the third phase on February 20 and fourth phase on February 23.

"Have already hit a century in first two phases and by the fourth phase of polling Samajwadi Party will have enough numbers to form the government," the SP chief said addressing an election rally in Nasirpur area of Firozabad here.

Polling in Firozabad seat is also slated in the third phase. "The people of Firozabad will open the eyes of the BJP this time, " the SP chief said.

Yadav also promised caste census in the state after the formation of the SP government and equal representation and honour to all castes.

"This is the election for saving democracy, saving Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, saving the honour of backwards, Dalits and minorities who have been humiliated," he said.

Yadav said criminals are those who give the chance to a mafia don to play cricket, referring to pictures of a don turned politician of eastern UP playing cricket, gone viral on social media.

"I am saying again, those who have to break law or not work according to it need not vote for Samajwadi Party," he stressed.

Charging the BJP of betraying the people, he said "listen to their speeches, small leader says small lies, bigger one big lies and the biggest is uttering the biggest lies''. He said the BJP has not fulfilled its promise of doubling the farmers income, jobs to the youth.

He also alleged that the Modi government is selling everything including airports, trains and railways so that no one gets a reservation in getting jobs.

