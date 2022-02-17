STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: SP takes jibe at Adityanath over his promises made to people of Jhansi

Adityanath was in Jhansi on Wednesday evening to campaign for BJP candidates and also take out a roadshow.

Published: 17th February 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (L) and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath, saying he should take care that he does not "wake up in his dreams" and take the Jhansi-Delhi expressway or "ride in the Jhansi Metro" which he had promised after becoming the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Adityanath was in Jhansi on Wednesday evening to campaign for BJP candidates and also take out a roadshow.

"Babaji who is sleeping in Jhansi should keep in mind, that he should not wake up in his dreams and take up 'hawa hawai' Jhansi-Delhi expressway or ride in the Jhansi Metro, which were false promises that he made to the citizens of Jhansi after becoming the CM," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This time people of Bundelkhand will destroy those who betrayed them," he added.

During his Jhansi visit, Adityanath paid obeisance at the Mahadev temple and said he wanted to visit the temple seven years ago but he was arrested before reaching there.

The chief minister is staying at the Circuit House of Jhansi and he will address a meeting on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp