STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vacancies in tribunals; SC advises patience to litigants seeking urgent hearing

The top court, while hearing another case on Wednesday, rued the "knee jerk" actions in filling up vacant posts in tribunals, saying the bureaucracy has been taking up the issue "lightly".

Published: 17th February 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday advised patience to litigants seeking urgent listing of pleas pertaining to filling up of vacancies in various tribunals across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that it would take up the pleas on the issue on February 23 and has already asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to be ready to assist it.

"In PIL matters also, you create a great fuss. Can we call the government today and send him to jail. Please have some patience, we are taking up the matter," said the Chief Justice of India (CJI) when a lawyer insisted for grant of early hearing of his plea.

"We are taking up the matter. Yesterday, we had called the attorney general and we would be taking it up on February 23," the bench said.

Few pleas pertaining to the vacancies and members of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) were mentioned on Thursday for urgent hearing.

The top court, while hearing another case on Wednesday, rued the "knee jerk" actions in filling up vacant posts in tribunals, saying the bureaucracy has been taking up the issue "lightly".

The bench headed by the CJI, which has been proactively dealing with the issue of huge vacancies in various tribunals across the country, had said that after a few appointments made initially, nothing substantial happened.

"We are getting (pleas for) extension of time for the members of the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). Some knee-jerk appointments took place and nothing happened after that. We do not know the fate of members and many are retiring. Bureaucracy is taking it (the issue) lightly," the CJI observed.

Venugopal, who has been assisting the bench in dealing with the vacancies related matters, attempted to show the list of vacancies and the steps taken to fill them up. The bench had said that it would hear the issue after two weeks.

The top court has been asking the Centre to make appointments in tribunals that are facing a severe crunch of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members.

As per data made available in a hearing in August last year, around 250 posts are lying vacant in various key tribunals and appellate tribunals across the country.

The Centre, in its affidavit filed in September 2021, had submitted that it has made 84 appointments in six tribunals including ITAT and NCLT and no recommendations of the Search cum Selection Committees (SCSC) is pending with it then.

The Centre had also given the chart containing details of appointments made in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Telecom Disputes and Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) and Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

"In all, a total of 84 appointments were made to various tribunals during the years 2020 and 2021," the affidavit had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Plea SC Vacancies Tribunal
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp