CBI files reply to Indrani's application which claimed Sheena Bora was alive

Published: 18th February 2022 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The CBI on Friday filed its reply to Indrani Mukerjea's plea that claimed her daughter Sheena Bora, whom she is accused of killing, was alive.

The details of the probe agency's response, which was filed before special CBI judge A S Sayyad, however, were not known as yet.

Last month, Mukerjea had, in an 8-page application, sought the court to direct the CBI, the prosecution, to file an affidavit in response to her claims.

She had also sought to know if the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken any steps to ascertain her claims that Sheena Bora was alive.

As per the application, in November last year, a woman introduced herself as Asha Korke, a former police inspector who was arrested in an extortion case also involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, inside the Byculla women's prison.

Korke allegedly told Mukerjea that in June, 2021 she was in Srinagar where she met a woman who looked like Sheena Bora.

When Korke approached the woman and asked if she was Sheena Bora, the woman replied in the affirmative, the application said.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

