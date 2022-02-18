STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre reviewing security of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

The move came in the wake of Vishwas' allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 18th February 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 12:21 PM

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government is reviewing the security of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection through a central agency, official sources said on Friday.

The move came in the wake of Vishwas' allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "The government is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a through review and based on intelligence inputs," the sources said.

Security to Vishwas is likely to be given through a central security agency after the review. Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab.

Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

TAGS
Kumar Vishwas Arvind Kejriwal AAP Kumar Vishwas security
