Controversy erupts over memorial to mark the centenary celebration of Bihar Vidhan Sabha building

The leaders of the ruling coalition are tight lipped over the contentious issue obviously to avoid embarrassment.

Published: 18th February 2022 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government's decision to build a memorial to mark the centenary celebration of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha building is mired in controversy. Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav expressed his strong displeasure over the state government's decision to feature 'Swastika' in place of 'Ashok Chakra' at the proposed memorial.

'Swastika' is a symbol in the shape of a cross with each arm bent over at all right angles and used in India as a good luck sign while 'Ashok Chakra' is a depiction of Dharmachakra, a wheel represented with 24 spokes in Buddhism. 'Ashok Chakra' has been placed on to the national flag of India.

The RJD leader on his official twitter handle said the memorial being built near the main entrance of the Vidhan Sabha would be the first in Independent India that will feature 'Swastika' in place of 'Ashok Chakra'.

“This is an attempt to tarnish the secular image of the country,” the RJD leader alleged. Corroborating Tejashwi's remark, the RJD on its official twitter handle said the Speaker of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Vijay Kumar Sinha and the chief minister Nitish Kumar have posed a challenge before the people of Bihar by giving preference to 'Swastika' in place of Ashok Chakra at the memorial.

The further RJD quipped, “Will Nitish Kumar continue to ignore such things like Dhitrashtra of the Mahabharata?” According to the RJD, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla also attended the
orientation and enlightenment programme to mark the centenary celebration of the Vidhan Sabha building on Thursday.

The leaders of the ruling coalition are, however, tight lipped over the contentious issue obviously to avoid embarrassment.

