Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India crosses 174.99 crore

Published: 18th February 2022 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 174.99 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 32 lakh (32,92,516) vaccine doses have been administered on Friday till 7 pm.

More than 1.86 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for people aged over 45 years on April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10.

