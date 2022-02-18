Dehradun Diary: All that is happening in 'Devbhumi' Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

Second Roorkee Water Conclave in March

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, jointly with National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee (NIH Roorkee) will organise the second edition of the Roorkee Water Conclave (RWC) between March 2-4. The bi-annually international event which deliberates on various facets of water resources planning, operation and management will broadly focus on 'water security for sustainable development'.

The first edition organised in February 2020 was organised on 'Hydrological Aspects of Climate Change'. The conclave would focus on understanding water security and facets underpinning sustainable water resource management and a key component of social development.

Outstanding leadership tested through 'Synergy'

The usefulness of working as a team through various team building activities was tested at 'Synergy' - a workshop organised at the Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University earlier this week. "It's necessary to constantly brainstorm and exchange ideas to create and conceive better outcomes. As a team it becomes even more relevant, because an organised team decides the conditions and focus of an organisation," said Rakesh Marcus, head, career development department while addressing the workshop.

For this, the workshop based on outdoor team building activity is being organised, which focuses on developing strategies that will enable the participants to identify themselves. The programme was organised under the supervision of chancellor Mr Sanjay Bansal.

Liberal studies school under UPES to debut soon

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), a NAAC 'A' accredited institution, earlier this week announced the launch of its School of Liberal Studies and brought together renowned academicians to deliberate on the need to redefine the discipline.

On the launch of the new school, vice-chancellor Dr Sunil Rai said, "School of Liberal Studies is a giant step forward in making UPES a truly trans-disciplinary university. The new school seeks to revolutionise the education process and further our vision of 'university of tomorrow' to create well-rounded individuals and leaders."

Curfew lifted, ban on political rallies to remain

State government on Wednesday lifted the night curfew and allowed opening of all commercial enterprises. They will now resume services with full capacity following COVID guidelines. The night curfew was in force in the state from 10 pm to 6 am every night.

An official order mentioned that shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, saloons, theatres, auditoriums, hotels, restaurants will now open with full capacity. Gatherings related to educational, cultural and sports events and weddings will also be allowed with full capacity.

However, swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till February 28. The ban on political rallies will also remain till February 28.