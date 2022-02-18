Ditch SUV, ride two-wheeler: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to newly-elected councillors

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee instructed newly-elected councillors of four municipal corporations to use two-wheelers instead of riding in an SUV and lead a spartan life for keeping themselves grounded in reality, party insiders said.

"You have a roof over your head and get decent meals. You can have a two-wheeler or at best a car to move around. Ideally, you should be using two-wheelers when you go out to meet people. People kept their faith on the party and elected you. So you become one of them and serve them in all possible ways," Mamata told the councillors on Wednesday.

Mamata's advice is said to be significant as many councillors are known for leading a flashy lifestyle, something she has never approved of. The TMC supremo herself lives in a small ancestral house even after becoming the head of the state.

The CM told Gautam Deb, the next Siliguri mayor, to form a cell to check progress and execution of development works.

She also advised the councillors to ensure participation of people from all walks of life in the development process. "Her message is a clear indication that she doesn’t want any malpractice in the civic bodies," said a senior TMC leader.