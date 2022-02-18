STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign pharmaceutical companies manufacturing covid vaccines can do business here, but on India's terms: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said major foreign pharmaceutical companies manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines were demanding indemnity and sovereign immunity waiver to supply their vaccines in India, but the government made it clear that these firms are welcome to do business here but on "our terms".

He was speaking at the launch of a book titled 'A Nation To Protect - Leading India Through The Covid Crisis' and authored by Priyam Gandhi Mody.

On foreign pharma companies wanting to supply vaccines in India, he said, "From the very beginning, we had clarity that foreign vaccine manufacturing companies are welcome to do business in the country, but it has to be on India's terms," the minister asserted.

He further said the terms and conditions put forth by such foreign companies strengthened the concept and determination of developing indigenous vaccines and increasing the production.

"India already had the manpower and brand power, the need was to identify the potential. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined and kept on encouraging and motivating scientists and companies," he stated.

Mandaviya also said that the world is astonished by India's vaccination coverage which has reached almost 175 crore, adding that the third COVID-19 wave is on the decline.

He said there have been fewer deaths during the third wave due to large-scale vaccination, except those who died due to co-morbidities and the elderly.

Talking about the criticism faced by the Centre over the vaccination drive, the health minister said opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had questioned the effectiveness of India-made vaccines and refused to take them after terming them "BJP vaccines".

A political personality has followers who get influenced by their comments....And a recent study showed how those pockets where the vaccination rate is slow or where it began late were impacted by Covid, he said.

Mandaviya also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioning the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

He said the prime minister had asked them not to indulge in politics and stay committed to ensuring that each and every citizen gets vaccinated.

