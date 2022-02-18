STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech: Dasna temple priest Yati Narasinghanand released from jail

Immediately after walking out of the Haridwar district jail on Thursday, Narsinghanand proceeded to Sarvanand ghat to resume his hunger strike demanding the release of co-accused in the case.

Published: 18th February 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dasna temple priest Yati Narasinghanand

Dasna temple priest Yati Narasinghanand (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Dasna temple head priest Yati Narasinghanand who was arrested in January in connection with the Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech against Muslims and other cases has been released from jail.

Immediately after walking out of the Haridwar district jail on Thursday, Narsinghanand proceeded to Sarvanand ghat to resume his hunger strike demanding the release of co-accused in the case, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Waseem Rizvi.

Narsinghanand's release follows bail granted to him on Tuesday by a local court in a case slapped on him under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code for making objectionable remarks against women and abusing a journalist.

Though granted bail in the Dharma Sansad case on February 7, Narsinghanand was still in jail due to the other cases in which the same court granted him bail on Tuesday. The Hindutva leader had organised a conclave in Haridwar in December last year where several speakers delivered hate speeches against Muslims.

Talking to reporters after coming out of jail, Narsinghanand said his release without that of Tyagi did not mean anything and he was going to resume his hunger strike at the Sarvanand ghat in Haridwar. He said the protest will continue till Tyagi is released.

Tyagi's bail application will be heard by the Uttarakhand High Court on February 21. Rizvi, a former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman, had adopted the name of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi after converting to Hinduism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yati Narasinghanand Jitendra Narayan Tyagi Dharma Sansad hate speech Haridwar hate speech
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp