Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani faces arrest after giving court a miss

Fayaz Wani

SRINAGAR: A local court has issued an arrest warrant against Kashmiri journalist and author Gowhar Geelani and directed the police to produce him before it on February 19. The arrest warrant against Gowhar was issued by the court of Executive Magistrate First Class Shopian for his non-appearance in the court.

"In view of non-appearance of Geelani after serving notice at him..., SHO Heerpora, Shopian is directed to arrest and the produce the person before this court on Feb 19 in order to maintain peace and public tranquillity," reads the court order.

The court had summoned Gowhar asking him to ensure personal appearance on February 7 for 'acting in a manner prejudicial to public interest'. This was after it received a police complaint that he had acted against the public interest by sharing information on social media about a militant attack on a policeman

on February 1.

"You have disseminated information on social media that would have endangered the life of the injured individual and other persons besides circulation of your information have raised serious security and breach of peace concerns," the court said.

Police had earlier arrested two journalists Fahad Shah and Sajad Gul in February and January for social media posts.