STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani faces arrest after giving court a miss

A local court has issued an arrest warrant against Kashmiri journalist and author Gowhar Geelani and directed the police to produce him before it on February 19.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani

Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani (Photo| Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A local court has issued an arrest warrant against Kashmiri journalist and author Gowhar Geelani and directed the police to produce him before it on February 19. The arrest warrant against Gowhar was issued by the court of Executive Magistrate First Class Shopian for his non-appearance in the court.

"In view of non-appearance of Geelani after serving notice at him..., SHO Heerpora, Shopian is directed to arrest and the produce the person before this court on Feb 19 in order to maintain peace and public tranquillity," reads the court order.

The court had summoned Gowhar asking him to ensure personal appearance on February 7 for 'acting in a manner prejudicial to public interest'. This was after it received a police complaint that he had acted against the public interest by sharing information on social media about a militant attack on a policeman 
on February 1.

"You have disseminated information on social media that would have endangered the life of the injured individual and other persons besides circulation of your information have raised serious security and breach of peace concerns," the court said.

Police had earlier arrested two journalists Fahad Shah and Sajad Gul  in February and January for social media posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gowhar Geelani Kahsmir journalist Kashmir journalist arrest
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp