Message to Valley: CRPF to commemorate annual Raising Day parade in Jammu & Kashmir

According to sources, other CAPFs are likely to commemorate their annual Raising Day parades at venues where they have been engaged for a long time.

Published: 18th February 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar Wednesday

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a decision that suggests a likely policy shift for all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and may come as a morale-booster for the security personnel, CRPF has decided to commemorate its annual Raising Day parade in Jammu and Kashmir instead of its usual venue - Delhi-NCR.

According to a senior official, the decision is in line with the suggestion given by Union Home Minister to have such functions in areas where the forces have significant presence so as to "strengthen their connection with public". The official added that this time, the event will be called 'CRPF Day' instead of 'Raising Day'.

MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is likely to be the chief guest at the CRPF's Raising Day parade, which is scheduled on March 19 in Jammu. According to sources, other CAPFs are likely to commemorate their annual Raising Day parades at venues where they have been engaged for a long time. Sources say that the idea is also aimed at bridging the distance between the troops and the top-brass.

On March 19, the CRPF plans a wreath-laying ceremony at Martyr's memorial and the CRPF Day Parade followed by  cultural and Badakhana programmes, where all top officials will have meals with officers of all ranks. 

Notably, the BSF had also shifted its Raising Day from Delhi-NCR to Jaisalmer last year. Officials told this newspaper that the shift of venue is intended at sending a positive message to the people of J&K where terror incidents have come down since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand were also considered for the ceremony as CRPF has its highest deployment in Left Wing Extremism-hit areas. "There were also deliberations on holding the function in Srinagar but ultimately Jammu was finalised," a CRPF officer said.

