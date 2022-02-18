STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 5,000 medical interns in COVID duty to miss test despite NEET internship deadline relaxation

Despite the board extending the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the exam to July 31, these interns will not be eligible for the test as their internship will not be over by then.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

medical, stethoscope

For representational purposes

By Kavita Bajeli Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 5,000 medical interns from Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh - who were pressed into emergency COVID duties - will miss the NEET PG 2022 exam. 

Despite the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Wednesday extending the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the NEET-PG 2022 exam to July 31, these interns will not be eligible for the test as their internship will not be over by then. 

"Over 5,000 interns will not be eligible to take the NEET PG 2022 exam. In the history of India, there never was a zero year for medical students," said Dr. Karan Juneja, national secretary of the IMA - Junior Doctors' Network. 

Vishnu Gopan, convenor, IMA-Medical Students Network, Kerala, said over 3,500 interns in Kerala were working day and night battling COVID.

"For the 2016 MBBS batch, it is a matter of concern that we will miss our first PG attempt," he said, adding that there are 25 medical colleges under Kerala University of Health Services.

While welcoming the decision to extend the internship eligibility, Gujarat Intern Doctors' Association president Dr Meet Ghonia said the 5,000 interns will be unable to sit for the test for no fault of theirs.

"The only reason they will not be eligible is that the government used them as workforce during the pandemic, and because of that, their internship started late. Now they aren't eligible. We request the government to take necessary steps," he said.

Dr Juneja said if these interns cannot take their exams, they will be deprived of specialisation by a year. "Junior doctors are the backbone. The problem will be felt more in these states. In the long run, it will not only heavily impact our healthcare system, but people will also suffer," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET PG 2022 NEET exams NEET interns COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp