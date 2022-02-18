People of Punjab want to create 'Nava Punjab', only BJP-led NDA can bring change: Rajnath

By PTI

PATIALA: People want to create a 'Nava Punjab' and only the BJP-led alliance can bring all-round progress in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday after participating in a road show taken out by Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh here.

Rajnath Singh was canvassing for Amarinder Singh on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 polls to the 117-member state assembly.

The BJP is fighting the elections along with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). "Participated in a road show for Captain Amarinder Singh ji at Patiala, Punjab today. The people here want to create 'Nava Punjab' (new Punjab) and only the BJP-led NDA can bring change," Rajnath Singh, a senior BJP leader, tweeted after the event.

Amarinder Singh, who was made to resign from the post of Punjab chief minister by the Congress last year and replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, is in the fray from his traditional Patiala Urban seat.

He campaigned along with his wife Preneet Kaur, the Congress MP from Patiala, and the defence minister, as the three leaders moved in an open vehicle as part of the road show.

Addressing a gathering at the end of the event, Rajnath Singh said he had specially travelled from Uttar Pradesh to join Amarinder Singh here.

While assembly elections were held in Goa and Uttarakhand on February 14, polls will be held in Punjab on Sunday and in Manipur on February 28 and March 5.

The assembly elections are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases, with the third on February 20.

Results for all will be declared on March 10. Appealing to the people to elect Amarinder Singh with a large majority, Rajnath Singh assured that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support, Punjab will make huge progress, if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power.

"The whole nation loves and respects Capt Amarinder's patriotism and nationalism," he said and mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has special respect for Amarinder Singh.

Rajnath Singh lashed out at the Congress, saying it had failed the country and that is the reason someone of the stature of Amarinder Singh had to leave the party.

He said with Amarinder Singh, the BJP will ensure all-round progress of Punjab. It will be in the interest of the state's security as well as the nation, the minister said.

Kaur, to whom the Congress had last year issued a show-cause notice seeking explanation for alleged "anti-party activities", said, "I have come to you to appeal for Amarinder Singh as your family member.

Amarinder Singh expressed gratitude to the people of Patiala for joining his road show and he said he was touched and overwhelmed by the love they have always showered on him.

"I could see each and every face that showed great affection and warmth to me today," he said, according to a PLC statement.

"People of Patiala will always have a special place in my heart as they all belong to my extended family," the former chief minister said.

Amarinder Singh said this was a golden chance for the people of Punjab and Patiala in particular to elect a government in the state, which will have a good equation with the Centre.

He said Punjab will progress by leaps and bounds if an NDA government comprising BJP, PLC and SAD-S is formed in the state.

"Let's work together to ensure a better future for the people by providing them with a stable, secure and progressive Punjab," he said.

Talking to reporters during his road show, Amarinder Singh hit out at Channi for his 'bhaiyas from UP, Bihar' remarks, saying, "making such remarks about people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who have made immense contribution towards the development of Punjab, is unbecoming of a chief minister".