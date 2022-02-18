STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi should probe allegations against Kejriwal, says Channi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha had already described the allegations as "malicious, unfounded and fabricated".

Published: 18th February 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' allegations that Arvind Kejriwal is supporting separatists during the campaign for the assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha had already described the allegations as "malicious, unfounded and fabricated".

In a tweet, Channi said, "As CM of Punjab, I request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji's video. Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon'ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi."

On Thursday at a rally in Abohar, Modi, who did not name Vishwas in his speech, had said that the accusation the poet, once a close friend of Kejriwal, had made was "very dangerous" and that it explained his (Kejriwal) "character".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Bassi Pathana had even questioned the silence of the Delhi chief minister over the accusation.

Some Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had sought clarification from Kejriwal over the allegations of supporting separatists.

Chadha had asked Vishwas, "If he had any such information, then why he remained silent from 2017 till today."

"Why did he suddenly remember these things a day before the election? If he had any evidence related to terrorism against Kejriwal, why didn't he inform the security and investigative agencies? Was he also involved in this, which is why he remained silent for so long," Chadha had asked.

"Why was he in the party till 2018, why did not he leave the party? Actually Kumar Vishwas did not get a Rajya Sabha seat that is why he is spreading such fake news against Kejriwal at the time of elections," Chadha had said.

Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi PM Modi Punjab AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp