STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab polls: Cong promises financial assistance to women, 1 lakh govt jobs

The party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs.

The party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

Addressing the media here, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party's government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers.

The Congress manifesto has come on the last day of the campaigning for the Assembly polls. Sidhu said the party's 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Sidhu said if the Congress returns to power, it first decision will be to give one lakh government jobs.

Homemakers will be given Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year, Sidhu said.

Oilseed, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab polls Congress BJP Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp