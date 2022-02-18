STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul asks Kejriwal to clarify on allegations levelled against him by Kumar Vishwas

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also asked Kejriwal why is he not clarifying on the charges levelled against him by Vishwas.

Published: 18th February 2022 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to clarify whether the allegation levelled against him by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas is true.

Vishwas, one of the founders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has alleged that Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab when he was in the party.

"Kejriwalji, give a straight answer -- is Kumar Vishwas telling the truth? Yes or no," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said "waiting for a reply".

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must clarify on the statement made by his party founder Kumar Vishwas. Why isn't Kejriwal responding to the statement of Kumar Vishwas?" he asked in a tweet. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "All these corrupt people are calling me a terrorist.

I am the first terrorist of the world who builds schools, hospitals, fixes electricity problems. I am the world's first 'sweet' terrorist."

"The British used to fear Bhagat Singh and that is why he was called a terrorist. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh," the Delhi chief minister added.

