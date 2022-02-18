STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan BJP MLA slams state Congress chief Govind Dotasra for remarks against Maharana Pratap

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani tweeted that Maharana Pratap did not let the self-respect of the Mewar be lowered after fighting for the pride and independence of the motherland.

Published: 18th February 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo | Facebook/ @govind.dotasra)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Lashing out at PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra for his remarks against Maharana Pratap, former education minister and BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday said the statement was an insult to the warrior who sacrificed his life to protect the pride of the motherland.

Dotasra on Thursday stated that the fight between Maharana Pratap and Akbar was for power but the BJP gave it a religious colour.

"Mahatma Gandhi praised Maharana Pratap's bravery at the Round Table Conference in London. Even Vietnam also talked about taking inspiration from the battle of Haldighati. After the formation of the state government, there is a constant conspiracy to weaken the glorious history of the great men," Devnani said.

He tweeted that Maharana Pratap did not let the self-respect of the Mewar be lowered after fighting for the pride and independence of the motherland and even after facing many difficulties. "Calling the struggle for freedom of such a great warrior as a struggle for power is a sign of a frustrated mentality," he said.

During a meeting of party workers in Nagaur on Thursday, Dotasra had said that it was a struggle for power but the BJP gave it a religious colour and said it was a religious fight between Maharana Pratap and Akbar. "The BJP sees everything through the Hindu-Muslim religious point of view," he had said in the meeting.

Maharana Pratap was the Rajput ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan who fought the battle of Haldighati with the forces of Mughal emperor Akbar, led by Man Singh- I of Amber, in 1576.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govind Singh Dotasra Vasudev Devnani Maharana Pratap BJP Rajasthan Rajasthan politics
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp