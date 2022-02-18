STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh's Dharma Samaj College bans entry of students without prescribed uniform

Principal of the college Dr Raj Kumar Verma said that the administration will not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces.

Published: 18th February 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 09:15 AM

Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh

Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By ANI

ALIGARH: Dharma Samaj (DS) College on Thursday issued a notice banning entry of students without the prescribed uniform.

"This is to inform all of the students of the college that they should come in the prescribed dress of the college. If they are not in the prescribed dress, the college administration will be compelled to deprive them of entering the college. Therefore, strict compliance of the above should be ensured," the notice reads.

Principal of the college Dr Raj Kumar Verma said that the administration will not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces. "We'll not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces. Students are not allowed to wear a saffron stole or hijab inside college premises," he said.

The Hijab controversy began in Karnataka in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

