Uttarakhand polls: 'Will be chief minister or sit at home', says Congress leader Harish Rawat

Responding to Rawat, Pritam Singh, former state president of the party, said the CM face will be decided by the high command.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A tussle has started within the Uttarakhand Congress after former CM Harish Rawat said that either he would be the state's CM or would sit at home. "Either I will be the CM or I will sit at home," Rawat had said responding to queries related to the possibilities of him being the CM if the Congress gets majority in the Assembly.

Responding to Rawat, Pritam Singh, former state president of the party, said the CM face will be decided by the high command. "As per tradition, all MLAs of the party submit their consent for a person following which the central leadership approves it," he said. 

Political analysts said that the Congress should wait for the results as this sends out a message that party leaders are overconfident. Political analyst Yogesh Kumar said: "Their leaders who sense a good chance of the party securing a majority are setting their fielding in advance so that they are not out of the game."

