STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Violation of rules led to suspension of NGO CHRI's registration: Union Home Ministry

Ministry of Home Affairs officials said that the rules violated by CHRI include 'failure in submitting an annual return for 2018-2019 as well as the details of the project'.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reacting to the dismissal of a petition filed by NGO Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) in the Delhi High Court against suspension of its registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday justified its decision and said the NGO "failed to adhere rules mandated to be followed under FCRA on many grounds and violated it".  

Ministry of Home Affairs officials said that the rules violated by CHRI include "failure in submitting an annual return for 2018-2019 as well as the details of the project for which the NGO received foreign contribution".

There were instances where "foreign contribution received in India by the NGO was spent for the benefit of society outside Indian territory as well as providing consultation to an entity abroad", said officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Home Affairs Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Delhi High Court Foreign Contribution Regulation Act
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp