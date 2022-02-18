Violation of rules led to suspension of NGO CHRI's registration: Union Home Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the dismissal of a petition filed by NGO Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) in the Delhi High Court against suspension of its registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday justified its decision and said the NGO "failed to adhere rules mandated to be followed under FCRA on many grounds and violated it".

Ministry of Home Affairs officials said that the rules violated by CHRI include "failure in submitting an annual return for 2018-2019 as well as the details of the project for which the NGO received foreign contribution".

There were instances where "foreign contribution received in India by the NGO was spent for the benefit of society outside Indian territory as well as providing consultation to an entity abroad", said officials.