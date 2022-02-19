STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2 terrorist associates arrested in Pulwama, Srinagar: Police

In south Kashmir's Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Rahmoo area based on specific information, a police spokesperson said.

Published: 19th February 2022 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have arrested two terrorist associates in separate operations in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

In south Kashmir's Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Rahmoo area based on specific information, a police spokesperson said.

During the search, a terrorist associate of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested, he said. He was identified as Irfan Yousuf Dar of Rohmoo, Pulwama.

Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, a magazine and 30 rounds, were found in his possession, the spokesman said.

A terrorist associate of the LeT/TRF was arrested in the Eidgah area of the city in a similar operation and a pistol was found in his possession, he said.

He was identified as Junaid Mushtaq Bhat of Nillow, Kulgam. During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that Bhat had come to the city to carry out terror incidents and targeted killings, the spokesman said. Cases have been registered and further investigations are on, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terrorists Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp