STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2008 Ahmedabad blast verdict is testimony to hard work, team spirit of investigators: Senior cops

The verdict goes down in the Indian judicial history as the first such ruling wherein the maximum number of death sentences were handed down by a court at one go.

Published: 19th February 2022 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia (L) and IG Abhay Chudasama

Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia (L) and IG Abhay Chudasama (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The "historic" judgement in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case is a testimony to the hard work and the team spirit of investigators who painstakingly gathered evidence by busting separate modules and arresting accused from various states in a short time, senior police officials who probed the case said on Saturday.

A special court on Friday sentenced to death 38 members of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) for the blasts that killed 56 people and injured over 200. It also gave the life term to another 11 IM convicts in the case.

The verdict goes down in the Indian judicial history as the first such ruling wherein the maximum number of death sentences were handed down by a court at one go.

The investigation was handed over to the crime branch, which was at that time headed by Ashish Bhatia, who is now Gujarat DGP, while IG (Gandhinagar range) Abhay Chudasama, the then DCP (crime), also played a crucial role in the probe.

According to officers who were part of the probe, detecting a crime that was committed with proper planning, involving different modules working separately for a common cause, was a challenging task. "The terrorists worked with proper planning, with different modules working separately. Detecting a crime committed with such planning is difficult, but we surpassed the challenge with a team effort. We detected the crime in a very short time," said Gandhinagar SP (SP) Mayur Chavda, one of the investigators.

The judgement justifies the efforts put in during the investigation. Teams of around 300 police personnel were fanned out across different states to zero in on the accused and gather evidence against them, he recalled.

Usha Rada, the then ACP in Ahmedabad city when the blast occurred in Khadia locality, said that the historic judgement shows that the efforts of the investigators have paid off. "It shows that the investigation was strong, and those who worked on it deserve credit," said Rada, who is now the SP in Surat.

Surat ACP RR Sarvaiya, who investigated the planting of 29 live bombs in the city that did not explode, hailed the role of witnesses. Barring a few, most of the 391 witnesses firmly believed that the terrorists behind the bombing should be punished, irrespective of their religious affiliations, the official said.

"The IM terrorists planted live bombs in 29 locations in Surat, including two cars which were filled with explosives. Efforts of different teams of the Gujarat police paid off. They brought together strong evidence and placed them before the court," Sarvaiya said.

Rada said that everybody in the investigation team, from senior officers to constables, gave their 100 per cent, with the single goal to solve the crime.

"It was a frightening situation. We worked hard, from senior officers to constables, all gave their 100 per cent to investigate this case, without caring about time. The historic judgement shows that our efforts have paid off. It shows that the investigation was strong, and those who worked on it deserve credit," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Bhatia Gujarat Police Abhay Chudasama 2008 Ahmedabad blasts Ahmedabad serial blasts Ahmedabad bomb blasts
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp