BJP, Trinamool workers scuffle after trading barbs during Suvendu Adhikari's rally

TMC candidate in ward number 13 Suprakash Giri alleged that Adhikari and those accompanying him made abusive comments against party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 19th February 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Suvendu Adhikari

BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP engaged in a scuffle in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Friday, after accusing each other of making abusive comments.

The incident occurred when Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, was campaigning for party candidates in the Contai Municipality election to be held on February 27.

TMC candidate in ward number 13 Suprakash Giri alleged that Adhikari and those accompanying him made abusive comments against party supremo Mamata Banerjee while passing by the TMC election office near a supermarket triggering protest by those present there.

Adhikari's brother Soumendu, on the other hand, claimed that it was the TMC workers to made objectionable remarks against the Nandigram MLA.

A scuffle ensued and the central security personnel accompanying Adhikari shielded him.

Giri alleged that Adhikari's security personnel, instigated by the MLA, went inside the TMC office and beat him up injuring him.

Accompanied by TMC workers, Giri launched a sit-in before the local police station protesting against alleged excesses by the security personnel of Adhikari.

Earlier in the day, while campaigning in ward number 6, Adhikari was greeted with the popular 'Khela Hobe' (there will be a game) slogan by ruling party activists.

BJP workers accompanying Adhikari then chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"Some jihadis are trying to heckle me in Kanthi. But the majority of the people of Contai are on my side," Adhikari said.

