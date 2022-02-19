STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress 'Chintan Shivir' in Jharkhand to dwell on 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparations

The 'Chintan Shivir' will be held at the Jain pilgrimage centre of Parasnath in Giridih district of Jharkhand, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said.

Published: 19th February 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Planning early for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress in Jharkhand will hold a three-day brainstorming exercise beginning Sunday with Rahul Gandhi's virtual address to party workers.

The 'Chintan Shivir' will be held at the Jain pilgrimage centre of Parasnath in Giridih district of Jharkhand, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said.

Academicians and experts have also been invited to the meet to deliberate upon and discuss contemporary issues of national and regional importance and dwell upon the party's institutional stand thereto, he said.

"With a view to assess the prevailing socio-economic and political situation, challenges thereof and preparedness of the party for the general elections scheduled in 2024, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) has decided to organise a three-day Chintan Shivir of Congress party workers, office-bearers and leaders," he said.

The 'Shivir' will discuss the role that the Congress Party could play in contributing more effectively in the development process of the state, Pande said.

It will deliberate on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 as well as the assembly elections.

Pande was given the charge of Jharkhand last month after AICC in-charge of the state RPN Singh quit the Congress to join the BJP.

Congress is a junior coalition partner in the Jharkhand government led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2024 Lok Sabha polls Rahul Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp