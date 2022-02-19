Congress 'Chintan Shivir' in Jharkhand to dwell on 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparations

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Planning early for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress in Jharkhand will hold a three-day brainstorming exercise beginning Sunday with Rahul Gandhi's virtual address to party workers.

The 'Chintan Shivir' will be held at the Jain pilgrimage centre of Parasnath in Giridih district of Jharkhand, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said.

Academicians and experts have also been invited to the meet to deliberate upon and discuss contemporary issues of national and regional importance and dwell upon the party's institutional stand thereto, he said.

"With a view to assess the prevailing socio-economic and political situation, challenges thereof and preparedness of the party for the general elections scheduled in 2024, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) has decided to organise a three-day Chintan Shivir of Congress party workers, office-bearers and leaders," he said.

The 'Shivir' will discuss the role that the Congress Party could play in contributing more effectively in the development process of the state, Pande said.

It will deliberate on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 as well as the assembly elections.

Pande was given the charge of Jharkhand last month after AICC in-charge of the state RPN Singh quit the Congress to join the BJP.

Congress is a junior coalition partner in the Jharkhand government led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.