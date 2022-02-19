STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court orders police to probe complaint against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for objectionable portrayal of children

A special POCSO court directed the local police to probe makers of the film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Koni Nahi Koncha", including its director, Mahesh Manjrekar.

Published: 19th February 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Bollywood director Mahesh Manjrekar

Veteran Bollywood director Mahesh Manjrekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Friday directed the police to probe a complaint against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly portraying children in an objectionable manner in his latest film.

A special POCSO court directed the local police to probe makers of the film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Koni Nahi Koncha", including its director, Mahesh Manjrekar.

Social activist Seema Deshpande, through her lawyer Prakash Salsingikar, had filed a complaint before the court seeking action against Manjrekar and others.

The complaint states that the trailer of the movie, which was later released in theatres and OTT platforms, is abundant with "obscene material".

The complainant has claimed that it has the tendency to corrupt and deprave the minds of those who are open to such immoral influences.

Finding merits in the complaint, special judge S N Shaikh directed the suburban Mahim police to investigate the case as per provisions of the CrPC.

The film, based on a story by late Jayant Pawar, features actors Prem Dharmadhikari, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende and Kashmera Shah.

The story revolves around two teenage boys who grow up facing deprivation and brutality by the society and become hardcore criminals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Manjrekar Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Koni Nahi Koncha POCSO
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp