Defexpo 2022 will be five-day event, 1,000 exhibitors likely

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Defexpo, billed as Asia’s largest exhibition of military platforms and equipment.

Published: 19th February 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews the preparations of Defexpo on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Defexpo, billed as Asia’s largest exhibition of military platforms and equipment. Gandhinagar in Gujarat will host the 12th edition of Defexpo from March 10-14.

The event was earlier scheduled for four days beginning March 10, but the defence ministry on Friday said Singh has extended it by one day.

“The Defexpo-2022 is symbolic of India’s resolve to further its business interests and take global initiatives towards furthering peace and security in the region,” the ministry said.

It said 930 exhibitors have registered for the mega event so far and the number is expected to rise beyond 1,000 in the days ahead.

After Singh reviewed the preparations, it said the event is being organised as one of the largest international exhibitions of military platforms. 

“The event is being organised as one of the largest defence international exhibitions of the world. There has been greater domestic and international interest in this 12th edition of Defexpo since India relaxed its health protocols owing to the reduction in COVID-19 cases,” the ministry said in a statement.  

