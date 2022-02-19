STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED arrests prime accused in India-Bangladesh border cattle smuggling racket

Md Enamul Haque was arrested by the CBI in November 2020 as part of its independent probe into the same case.

Published: 19th February 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED has arrested Md Enamul Haque, the prime accused in a multi-crore cross-border cattle smuggling racket, in connection with a money laundering investigation into the illegal trade that takes place across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Haque was taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He will be produced before a local court here and the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody, they said.

Haque was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2020 as part of its independent probe into the same case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month. The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet before a special court in West Bengal's Asansol alleging that Haque was the mastermind of the illegal cattle trade.

It said he was assisted by two other accused, TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra and his arrested brother Vikas Mishra, in alleged connivance with Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar who was posted in Murshidabad and Malda regions of the state.

Some others were also named in the CBI charge sheet in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling that has been rampant along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. On the link of the Mishra brothers to the alleged cattle smuggling case, the ED had claimed in a statement that "between October 2016-March 2017, Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra received funds amounting Rs 6.1 crore from cattle smuggler Md Enamul Haque".

In March last year, the agency had also attached a house of the Mishra brothers located in Kolkata as part of the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI PMLA Money laundering Md Enamul Haque Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp