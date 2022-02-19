STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED notice against 'four in Matoshree' ready: Narayan Rane attacks Uddhav

Published: 19th February 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday said he has "learnt" that an ED notice is ready for "four persons" in 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Rane posted on Twitter, "I have learnt that Enforcement Directorate department's notice is ready for four persons in Matoshree."

He further said, "This is special news for Lok Sabha member Vinayak Raut. Once it happens, where will he and his boss will run?" 

Meanwhile, a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail plea of Girish Chaudhary, the son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, in a case connected to the 2016 purchase of government land in Pune.

This was Chaudhary's second attempt at seeking bail in the case.

Special judge R N Rokade rejected the bail plea.

The detailed order was not available yet.

Chaudhary, in his plea, had claimed that he was being made a scapegoat in the case and that provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) did not apply in the case, as he had not siphoned off any amount.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Chaudhary and Khadse had purchased a government land in Bhosari near Pune for Rs 3.75 crore, when its actual cost, as per the valuation provided by the sub-registrar, was Rs 31.01 crore.

The probe agency has alleged that Khadse, who was the state revenue minister at the time of the purchase, had misused his official position to facilitate the transaction.

