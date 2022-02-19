STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five coaches of Swatantra Senani Express catch fire at Madhubani station in Bihar

The reason behind the fire, which engulfed five coaches of the stationed train, is yet to be ascertained.

Published: 19th February 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coaches of Swatantrata Senani Express catching fire at Madhubani station in Bihar on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022.

Coaches of Swatantrata Senani Express catching fire at Madhubani station in Bihar on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022. (Photo | Express)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A major fire broke out in at least five coaches of a train stationed at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday.

The incident sparked off panic among passengers and railway employees, who ran helter-skelter scurrying.

The railway officials said the incident took place in Swatantra Senani Express, which runs from Jay Nagar in Madhubani to Delhi.

The train was empty when the fire broke out. There was no loss of any life or injury to anybody. Fire personnel has been pressed into service to douse the flames.

The reason behind the fire, which engulfed five coaches of the stationed train, was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, at least two trains were set ablaze by a rampaging mob of job seekers at Ara in Bhojpur and in Gaya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swatantra Senani Express fire Madhubani railway station
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp