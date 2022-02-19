Five coaches of Swatantra Senani Express catch fire at Madhubani station in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A major fire broke out in at least five coaches of a train stationed at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday.

The incident sparked off panic among passengers and railway employees, who ran helter-skelter scurrying.

The railway officials said the incident took place in Swatantra Senani Express, which runs from Jay Nagar in Madhubani to Delhi.

The train was empty when the fire broke out. There was no loss of any life or injury to anybody. Fire personnel has been pressed into service to douse the flames.

The reason behind the fire, which engulfed five coaches of the stationed train, was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, at least two trains were set ablaze by a rampaging mob of job seekers at Ara in Bhojpur and in Gaya.