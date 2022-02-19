STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India Post competition aims to inculcate letter-writing habit among children

India Post

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: At a time when inland letters and postcards have made way for emails and various messaging applications, India Post has taken an initiative to inculcate the habit of letter-writing among children.

Indian Post is organising an international letter-writing competition for children in the 9-15 years age group.

In the competition which began earlier this week, participants will write letters on the issue of climate change and post those to a designated address by March 15, an India Post spokesperson said here on Saturday.

The letters should reach ADPS (BD & Philately), O/o the Chief PMG, WB Circle, Yogayog Bhawan, Kolkata-700012 only through Speed Post.

The theme of the competition is that participants should address the letter to someone influential, explaining to him/her how action on climate change crisis should be taken, he said.

Winners will get cash prizes at the circle and the national level. The best overall entry selected by the UPU (Universal Postal Union) will get a gold medal besides a trip to the UPU headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative prize, which will be decided by the UPU.

Besides assessing the awareness among the children about climate change and the threat to the environment, the competition will also inspire children to hone up their letter-writing skills, and enrich their descriptive and communicative power in writing, the spokesperson added.

